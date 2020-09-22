Volunteer Whanganui supports 104 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. Here are some positions that are available:

Urgent Job Vacancies – Volunteer Whanganui

• Mask Maker/ material skills

• Casual Receptionist/ Administrator

• Board Member/ Fundraising Co-ordinator

• Board Member/ Publicity Officer

• Deckhand

• Stoker

• On-Call Dial the News Reader

• Secretary - Friends of Whanganui River

• Health Shuttle Driver

• Health Shuttle Companion

• Op Shop Manager

• Outdoor Gardener

• Indoor Bowls/ Bocce Coach

• General Grounds Handyman

• Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers

• Control Tower Cab Host

• Meals on Wheels Driver

• School Sailing Co-ordinator

• Smartphones/ Tablets Tutor

• Tandem Bike Pilot Rider

• Ground Maintenance Worker

• Visiting Older People

• General Handy Person

• Crisis Line Operators

• Wanganui Community Patrol

• Sports Coaches

• Communications Administrators

• Tram Conductors/ Motorman

• Horse Groomer & Handler

If you are interested in any of these volunteer positions please come and see us.

Room 106, 60 Ridgway St, Community House, "The old post office building", Wanganui

Opening hours: Monday-Thursday 9am-4pm. Phone (06) 3479430. Email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz