If there ever was a silver lining to lockdown, it is The Shows Must Go On.

New Zealand's great musical theatre performers returned home from Broadway, West End and other international stages for lockdown.

Not content to sit idle, they will share their amazing talents in The Shows Must go On.

In one amazing production in 23 locations nationwide, six world-class artists will perform

showstoppers from your favourite musicals including The Phantom of the Opera, Les

Miserables, Hairspray, Dreamgirls, The Greatest Showman, We Will Rock You and Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Stunning backdrops and theatrical staging, The Shows Must Go On is a night set to

delight.

Producer Dave Spark says The Shows Must Go On is a rare chance to see and hear some

of New Zealand's greatest proponents of musical theatre.

"The idea sprang from having the artists at home plus having a lot of experienced technical teams out of work because border closure meant international acts could not get here.

"If there's a silver lining to Covid, this is it.

"It's such a rare opportunity for New Zealanders to enjoy the magic that Broadway and West End audiences do every day, right here on their doorstep.

"You could say it's the perfect storm for musical theatre aficionados."



Hayden Tee has made a name for himself globally with his stunning portrayal of Javert in Les Miserables on Broadway, London's West End, Australia, Dubai and New Zealand.

His extensive musical theatre work has also seen him play Marius in Les Miserables, and Miss Trunchbull in Matilda on London's West End and around the globe.

After beginning her career as a jazz musician, Verity Burgess' love of music and dance drew her to the world of musical theatre.

Beginning her journey with a role in The Royal Shakespeare Company/North Music Trust's UK production of West Side Story, Burgess has performed in Cats, Children of Eden and the UK tour, West End production and international tour of Evita.

Akina Edmonds has gained recognition in Australia with her powerful voice, joining the cast of major Australian tours of Buddy Holly the Musical, Avenue Q, Hairspray, An Officer and a Gentleman, Children of Eden, The Lion King, Beautiful; The Carole King

Musical and Sister Act the Musical where she played the starring role of Deloris van Cartier.

In 2019, Edmonds took to The Voice Australia stage where she worked with Guy Sebastian and Boy George and progressed through to the Battle rounds.

With a career spanning three decades, Paul Ross has performed extensively throughout New Zealand, Australia and internationally.

He performed in the international tour of Les Miserables, the original Australia, New Zealand and Asia touring production and the 10th anniversary Australian tour of Mamma Mia!, as well as Cats, My Fair Lady, The Pajama Game and SHOUT!

He was recently a headliner solo artist at various festivals, concerts and events on the international stage.

Having performed in musicals since she was 8, Emily Burns tackled some

spectacular roles within New Zealand before taking her talents overseas.

She has been seen as Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins, Eva Peron in Evita, Little Red in Into The Woods and Sophie in Mamma Mia! She has toured alongside the late Rob Guest in his Heartland Tour and currently performs on luxury cruise ships around the world.

Jack Fraser has a string of impressive musical theatre credits on his resume both here and

overseas. He has performed as Che in Evita, Dr Dillamond in Wicked, Enjolras in Les

Misérables and Khashoggi in We Will Rock You. Jack has also performed in The Sound of

Music, Jesus Christ Superstar, Grease, Mary Poppins, Aladdin and Our House.

At the helm of this spectacular cast is New Zealand's leading musical theatre director, Stephen Robertson who has amassed an impressive resume of directing credits throughout the years, including Chess, A Chorus Line, Grease, The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Avenue Q, Evita, Les Miserables, The Mikado, Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar, Legally Blonde the musical, Mary Poppins, Cats, Wicked, Beauty and the Beast, Mamma Mia, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Miss Saigon.

With Robertson's theatrical eye, and these six incredible talents on one stage, musical theatre lovers are in for a treat.

Don't miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to hear these voices unite on home soil before they head back overseas to continue delighting international audiences.

The show is at the The Regent On Broadway, Palmerston North, Tuesday October 13, 2020, at 7.30pm.