On Saturday, September 12, the preliminary rounds of the senior class of the 2020 Sonja Wilson Memorial Scholarship took place, along with the intermediate class, and the vocal class which is for the Nita Oldham Award and trophy for the most promising singer.

This annual event is hosted by the Whanganui branch of the Registered Music Teachers (IRMT) and is the major event in the year for young musicians of grade 6 level and above.

This year's adjudicator for the day was Iain Tetley, well-known tenor and conductor of the Schola Sacra Choir.

The senior class runs as a preliminary event from which five finalists have been selected, who then go on to perform a 15-minute programme in the Prince Edward Auditorium at Whanganui Collegiate School.

This year the finals will be held on Wednesday, September 16 at 7pm. This year's finalists feature three flautists — Gerard Burgstaller, Chantelle Piper and Hannah Kemenater, and two pianists — Bethany Crosse and Sami Harrison.

In addition the winner of the intermediate class (Amelia McKenna on piano) and the winner of the Nita Oldham trophy and first place winner Alyssa Hartley will showcase their talent with a short performance at the end of the evening.

The adjudicator for this year's finals is Graham Parsons, composer and music educator from Massey University in Palmerston North.

Tickets are available from the door — adults $15, students $5 (cash only).

Full Results from the intermediate section:

1st place, Amelia McKenna, piano

2nd, Bryn Morgan, piano

3rd, Emma Akkerman, piano

VHC, Rex Liu, piano

HC, Francis Gregory (Tenor Horn), Kimiora Delamere-Heap (flute)

C, Eros Li (violin), Melody Crosse (piano)

Nita Oldham Award and Trophy:

1st place and winner of the Nita Oldham Trophy — Alyssa Hartley

2nd place — Eve Parker-Groves

Clarice Weir Award for most promising string player— Katie Chan

Judy Barrett Cup for Outstanding Piano Performance — Amelia McKenna