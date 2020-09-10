A chilly spring morning is no problem for lambs on this Fordell property who all wear little coats.

The Grice family have six orphan lambs this year, and feed them from bottles. When they are big enough to go out in a paddock they are each fitted with a woollen animal cover.

It fits them for the first three weeks in the open, Marie Grice said.

"They're not snuggling up to mum, and they're not being fed whenever they want. When they're not able to do that they're not wasting energy on keeping warm."

The covers are made by Christchurch company Woolover, for both calves and lambs. They are available from farm supply stores and vet clinics, can be washed and reused and are also exported.