If you're keen to learn about the history of the Ōtaki Children's Health Camp then head along to Kapiti Historical Society's next meeting.

Historian Anthony Dreaver will talk about the camp at the society's meeting in the Kapiti Uniting Parish, Weka Rd, Raumati Beach, on Tuesday, September 22 from 7.30pm.

"I'll talk about New Zealand's health camp movement and the social conditions that it sprang from.

"And how Ōtaki became the site of the first permanent health camp, and what children experienced there.

"I'll also touch on public perceptions, from the glory days of health stamps to changing ideas that led to the camp's decline in recent years.

"I also want to show the interesting range of architecture, especially the fascinating Rotunda building for which the Friends of Otaki Rotunda Trust was formed.

"And of course I hope to gather support for our work, and invite members to guided tours of the complex."

Anthony Dreaver.

Dreaver has a background in education and history writing.

He has written books ranging from school texts to histories related to the Horowhenua.

His masterpiece is probably the biography of the amazingly versatile Leslie Adkin entitled An Eye for Country.

He is well known as a local historian and promoter of Kāpiti heritage, and is also a trustee on the Kapiti US Marines Trust.

The society meets monthly on a Tuesday evening and speakers have been confirmed for the remaining three 2020 talks.

In late October Hari Jackson will talk about growing up in Kāpiti, November's speaker is Bruce Taylor who will address how Kāpiti has been affected by the Wellington – Manawatū railway links, and in December, David Hadfield will speak about an aspect of his family's connection with Kāpiti.

All are welcome for just a gold coin koha.

A light supper will be served following the talk.

For more information contact Roger Childs at pamandroger.childs@gmail.com or John Robinson at jlrwaikanae@gmail.com