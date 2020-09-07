

It's time to meet the election candidates at an evening hosted by Rural Women, Fordell Mangamahu Branch.

Clare Adkins, recently re-elected branch president, says National, Labour, Greens, Social Credit and New Conservatives candidates Harete Hipango, Steph Lewis, Alan Clay, Heather Marion Smith and Jonathan Marshall have agreed to attend.

Te Tai Hauauru candidate Adrian Rurawhe can't go but Kiri McKee from the Outdoors Party will also be there.

The meeting will be at the Fordell Hall on Friday, September 18 at 7pm.

"We did this at the last election and it seemed to work really well: it was well received by the community and by the candidates," Adkins says.

"There's a rural voice and Rural Women, right up to national level, are very keen on making sure that all Government policy is 'rural-proofed'. We want to give the candidates a chance to put their policies across.



"We've got about seven prepared questions to put to the candidates: we're giving them an opening address, then the prepared questions, a closing address, then questions from the floor."

The meeting will be chaired by Colleen Sheldon of Whanganui and Partners. After the formal part of the evening there is time for a chat and a Rural Women's supper.