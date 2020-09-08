Simone Geange's catering business aims to create happy and delicious memories for each guest – and is one of many getting help from the Thrive Whanganui Trust.

Geange has always loved food – the way a taste can bring back a memory and the way it can bring people together. She started providing platters and grazing tables for the birthdays and weddings of friends and family.

People suggested she turn this into a business. She began Pitter Platter about two years ago, with a Facebook page. She wanted work that could fit around spending time with her 6-year-old daughter.

People started booking her to cater for them, and she's still going despite Covid-19 reducing the big gatherings people are having now.

"I didn't think it would be going this long or this well. It's quite cool," she said.

She has had a grant from The Generator fund, co-ordinated here by Thrive Whanganui's Paul Fletcher.

It will be enough to get her next idea started – one that will offer "a couple of things that people will be able to purchase nationwide".

The best help she has received from Thrive is through its one-year mentoring programme. Her mentor is trustee Leonie Matoe.

The two meet once a month for a two-hour session, where Geange can get another perspective on her ideas. Half way through the year all the mentors and mentees got together, and she got to talk to other business owners with similar problems.

She works about 10 hours a week and mostly at weekends, preparing grazing tables and platters for events, taking everything she needs to the venue and setting up there.

One of her biggest events was catering for the Whanganui High School ball.

She would love to have more local sources of food – especially cheeses, honeycomb and edible flowers. And she said putting the food together expresses her creative side.

Ultimately, she'd like to have her own full-time business – something that would fit around her daughter's school hours.

Thrive's four part-time workers are (from left) Paul Fletcher, Nicola Patrick, Jay Rerekura and Tess Dwyer. Photo / supplied

Hers is one of 77 Whanganui businesses that have applied for funding from The Generator – usually grants of less than $5000. Of these 56 have been approved, Thrive director Nicola Patrick said, 30 have got their grant, 20 have businesses up and running and five have employed others.

The businesses bake bread, mow lawns, dye hair, walk dogs – among other things.

Thrive Whanganui started in December 2018, and promotes "profit for purpose" businesses. It now has four part-time staff, with Patrick and Fletcher joined by Jay Rerekura and engagement co-ordinator Tess Dwyer.

It holds events that are open to the public. The next is a talk from Bryce Robb, Aarona McGregor and Nikki Vernon, at 6pm at Stellar Restaurant & Bar on September 16.

Their topic is Managing Money, and it should be helpful to both businesses and community groups.