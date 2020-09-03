Masonic Court Rest Home

Manager

Full time position for an experienced person with relevant aged care experience who can inspire high quality clinical practise combined with sound management skills to oversee the daily running of our 53 bed, level 2, Rest Home.

Requirements:

- An ability to mentor & lead quality caredit

- Maintain certification & audit requirementsdit

- Work within budgets & achieve targetsdit

- Create a warm & caring atmosphere and build relationshipsdit

- A passion to provide exceptional care for our Residentsdit

- HR experiencedit

Please forward your CV to

Managers Position

P O Box 4386

Wanganui

Or email: admin@beltonsmith.co.nz

Advertisement

Application close 16th September 2020