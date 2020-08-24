Former journalist Caralise Trayes will be in Palmerston North in September to speak about her debut book - The Final Choice - End of Life Suffering: Is Assisted Dying the Answer?.

Trayes said she attended a freelance job late last year when assisted dying was briefly mentioned as a binding referendum.

Until then, she had never given the topic much thought, but says it's something we are all having to face.

"We have to face personal issues around death, dying, dignity and compassion.

"This book will help to address and answer all of these issues."

Trayes' journalistic practice led her to investigating assisted dying, which culminated in writing about this highly-charged and passionate topic.

"The more I read the more questions I had. It is very emotive and can be polarising.

"I interviewed more than 20 people who have direct involvement in the issue on both sides of the debate.

"It is a lot more complex and diverse and the debate is diverse," she said of the many people she spoke with.

A mother-of-two, Trayes said the process was crazy and exciting.

"I'm writing and my son is running up the driveway."

Trayes says it personally shaped her opinion interviewing the many people for the book.

"I had to ask the hard questions which helped formulate what I thought.

"The End of Life Choice is about a specific piece of legislation and there is a lack of understanding."

Her publicist says Trayes "separates fact from fallacy, and resurfaces with intriguing result"'.

Included in the book are Trayes' interviews with Act NZ MP David Seymour who entered the End of Life Choice into the member's bill ballot in October 2015.

She also interviewed Shirley Seales, mother of the late Lecretia Seales who in 2015 went to the high court to seek a ruling that would allow a doctor to assist her to die with her consent.

The Final Choice book tour, Globe Theatre, September 16, 3.30pm and 7pm.

