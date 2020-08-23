Major visual arts funding from the Earle Creativity and Development Trust will close September 1.

The fund is to nurture innovative ideas and talent in the Manawatū and Rangitīkei region.

Beneficiaries can include individuals or groups and projects up to a total of $50,000 will be funded.

Established by Richard and Mary Earle, the trust helps fund local projects within the arts and technical sciences to support developments and to benefit communities in the Manawatū and Rangitīkei region.

Every two years, the trust supports innovative projects of artistic merit in any media or technique. Its purpose in the first instance is artistic display accessible to the public, rather than commercial or domestic reasons.

Previous grant recipients include Erana Kaa's Tutū fashion collection, Naga Tsutsumi's exhibition of drawings made with locally-produced totara charcoal, Adriana Martins da Silva's short fictional film about the emotional aspects of immigration and Hone Moriaty and Stewart Fulljames' creation of new ceramic work.

Applications for the 2020 funding round opened July 1 and close September 1.

Applicants must be residents of or closely connected to the Manawatū and Rangitīkei region.

Applications must be completed online through the Public Trust website at https://publictrust.smartygrants.com.au/ECDTrust20

For more information, visit the website www.earletrust.org.nz or email info@earletrust.org.nz.