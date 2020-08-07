A zoo expert will speak about the past, present and future of zoos at the Whanganui Regional Museum next week.

Todd Jenkinson, of the Zoo and Aquarium Association Australasia, will talk about the evolution of zoos and ensuring they are relevant to conservation, education and the issue of wildlife being in human care.

Jenkinson has worked in the zoo industry since 1999, starting his career at the Kiwi Birdlife Park in Queenstown then holding keeper, supervisor and management roles in New Zealand and Australia, including at urban and open range zoos and wildlife parks.

His experience includes working with kākāpō on Te Hauturu-o-Toi/Little Barrier Island, Przewalski's Horse in Mongolia, and managing the restoration project at Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre.

For the last two years Jenkinson has worked for the Zoo and Aquarium Association Australasia (ZAA) which represents zoos, aquariums, sanctuaries and wildlife parks across Australasia. He is currently the ZAA NZ Fauna Taxon Advisory Group (TAG) co-convenor, as well as species co-ordinator for North Island kākā, kea and brown kiwi.

The Whanganui Regional Museum's current exhibition, Teeth, Talons and Taxidermy, deals with issues to do with the historical treatment of animals and their current conservation status, making the talk particularly relevant.

The event starts at 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 12, in the Davis Lecture Theatre, Watt St. Entry is by koha. The museum advises that some content to do with animal welfare may be distressing for some people and the event is appropriate for ages 12 years and over.