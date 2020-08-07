Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui has started a campaign to ensure that the details of all 11,000 people on the Whanganui iwi register are up to date.

The Kaitātari specialist team has been set up to update and confirm the contact details of all tribal members on the iwi database, an initiative Kaitātari member Kahurangi Simon said had come about due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our organisation identified through the Covid-19 lockdown that there was a real need for the database to be updated," Simon said.

"There were a lot of old records and a lot of people who have passed away.

"People's numbers were no longer active and emails were bouncing back, so when it came to trying to communicate with our whānau, there was a real gap there."

Kaitātari member Kim Ranginui said the work has been "intensive", but it has also seen her form new connections with whānau.

"One whānau I got in touch with have been living in Christchurch for generations and when she saw my name, she told me that we were probably related and that we should keep in contact," Ranginui said.

"I'm pretty sure we have all had that, and it makes the work even more rewarding."

One of the team's biggest challenges was not being able to reach people on the register to update their details, Simon said, because their information was outdated.

"The iwi organisation wants to be in a position where it can offer support to its tribal members in times of need.

"Our team is urging Whanganui iwi members to get in touch with Ngā Tāngata Tiaki to make sure their contact details are up to date."

To get in contact with Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui call (06) 281 3375 or 0800 AWA TUPUA (0800 292 8878), and for more information on the iwi register, visit https://www.ngatangatatiaki.co.nz/for-your-benefit/registrations/