Jumping out of a plane at 15,000 feet was not something Athena Jones-Collings had planned but she's now done it in honour of her late sister.

Her older sister Jazmine, who died in a crash at Waitotara on June 14, had been getting ready to participate in the SPCA's annual Jump to the Rescue with Skydive Taupo.

Not only did Athena complete the fundraising side of the campaign which Jazmine started, raising $2335, but she also made Jazmine's skydive dream come true.

Jazmine Jones-Collings loved spending her time volunteering and caring for the animals at the Whanganui SPCA. Photo / Supplied

Strapped to her chest in a backpack, Jazmine's ashes were tucked safely inside Athena's jumpsuit as she soared through the sky.

"She was able to do the jump with Athena which was really cool and the guy [Chris Clements] that was doing the jump with Athena he actually said it was one of the most emotional jumps that he's ever done and that he felt very privileged that he could be part of it and part of our family for that moment," their mum Jess Jones said.

Jazmine had set up her fundraising page which said "I have been volunteering at the SPCA the last 10 or so months and I'm inspired by the work they do to help and save animals in need each year. I've created this page because I want to continue to support the SPCA but this time through my participation of the skydiving fundraising event Jump to the Rescue 2020."

Athena was joined on the day by 15 members of her family who watched from below and Jones said she did not know if the jump would go ahead because of the weather.

When they arrived it was raining and cloudy but by midday the skies had partially cleared and the jump went ahead.

"I'm not afraid of heights but I've always been afraid of falling or jumping into water and I thought it was going to be a lot worse than it was - but it wasn't actually too bad, it was a lot more fun than scary," Athena said.

Athena Jones-Collings with Skydive Taupo's Chris Clements jumping 15,000 feet above Taupo. Photo / Supplied

"I just wanted to do it for Jazmine and I think by the end of it I thought everyone should do it."

Jones said knowing that Jazmine would have absolutely loved doing the dive, and for Athena to have a form of connection with her up in the sky was very special and meant a lot.

Between them, the sisters' fundraising was the fifth highest throughout New Zealand.

The fundraising page is still open for anyone who wants to donate.

https://jumptotherescue2020.everydayhero.com/nz/jazmin