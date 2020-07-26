Ohakune house fire

Fire crews spent almost two hours on Saturday morning putting out a blaze that ripped through a house in Park Ave, Ohakune. A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said initial reports suggested the fire was in the roof. Two crews from Ohakune attended about 11am, aided by a crew from Raetihi, a the Waiouru defence brigade and the command and support vehicles from Whanganui.

Bulls traffic delays

Motorists travelling on State Highway 1 and State Highway 3 through Bulls can expect minor delays over the next two days. From today contractors will be working along Bridge St to reinstate a pedestrian island. Both lanes will remain open under an altered lane layout with a temporary speed limit between 9am and 3.30pm.

Rapanui Rd work

Whanganui District Council says Rapanui Rd outside No290 will be closed to heavy vehicles tomorrow and Wednesday so contractors can remove an abandoned animal underpass. Light vehicles will be able to use a temporary road bypassing the site. Heavy vehicles must use Watt Livingston Rd and State Highway 3 to access properties up to 290 Rapanui Rd, or State Highway 3/Kai Iwi Valley and Handley Rds for properties beyond 290 Rapanui Rd. Emergency vehicles will be able to use the temporary road at all times.

Weekend testing

The Covid-19 community based assessment centre in the Whanganui Hospital grounds has changed its opening hours to 9am to 1pm Saturday and Sunday. The centre is open 8am to 4.30pm on weekdays. If you have a cold. cough, sore throat, fever or flu-like illness, go to the centre for assessment and testing. No appointment is needed. After hours ring WAM on 06 348 1300 or Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Advertisement

T & T store closing

T&T Childrenswear says it's closing its Whanganui store for good. The company posted on Facebook that it is moving the store to online sales only. The closing date is not yet known.

News in your pocket

Local news app

Get your Whanganui news on the go with the new NZ Herald app. Available through the Apple App store and Google Play, the app features first-class local, national and international journalism. You can also personalise it to display local weather, and choose to receive news alerts from the Whanganui Chronicle.