Uy Nguyen moved to Whanganui four years ago to study fashion at UCOL, but now a different career opportunity has drawn her away from art projects that saw her "sewing non-stop from eight till five".

Nguyen opened Elixir Drinks and Munchies at 15A Maria Pl three weeks before the Covid-19 lockdown, but despite having to close the doors almost straight away, she said the business was now back up and running and regular customers were coming back.

"Luckily we were able to get the wage subsidy, and because we have small overheads, we could open up again and start building from scratch, really," Nguyen said.

"The name Elixir comes from the video game 'Zelda', which I was playing one day.

"It just popped into my head and stuck.

"I want to create a place that is really welcoming and makes people want to stay and chat and hang out."

Specialising in fresh juices and smoothies as well as coffee, Nguyen said she hoped Elixir would offer something "a little bit different".

"I found myself craving smoothies and juices, and it seemed like they were only really available at places like Tank in Palmerston North."

"I would always bring cups with me when I went over there, but now we can offer them in Whanganui.

"Our ingredients come from the Crazy Pumpkin here in town, and even the spirilina we use is locally grown."

Nguyen said her favourite Elixir juice was the Fiery Pineapple, which was made with sparkling water.

"It's really healthy, but it's fizzy and tastes a little bit naughty.

"Our most popular juice is Purple Orchard, and people really like mangos and berries together."

Elixir offered a "hangover smoothie" as well, Nguyen said, called Lemon Ginger Detox.

"That one doesn't have any milk in it, it's just straight-up ginger, and has all the things that can keep you awake during the day.

"It's been tested, and it definitely works."

Nguyen and her partner, a local chef, had recently taken over the lease of the former Cinnamonui Cafe on Victoria Ave, she said.

"We're planning on opening a small restaurant in there in July.

"Both places are in such amazing locations with a lot of foot traffic, and my partner used to work at Cracked Pepper, which was in that space a few years ago."

The restaurant would be called High Kut, Nguyen said, and would offer "classic stuff" like eggs benedict and french toast, as well as a full dining menu.

"We will be open for lunch and dinner, but I don't want to give too much away just yet.

"Watch this space."