South Taranaki District Council has released what services will be continuing under alert level 3 from Tuesday.

Local government won't be back to delivering normal services under level 3 because they are still not allowed to physically interact with customers or open public facilities.

A council spokesman said some services will resume from Tuesday, though there are some changes.

General waste and mixed recycling collection will resume on normal collection days. Because the facility where mixed recycling is sent remains closed under level 3, all mixed recycling will have to go to landfill.

For this reason, the council encourages residents to stockpile recycling if possible, the spokesman said.

Glass recycling and green waste collection will resume on normal collection days, with glass being recycled.

Cemeteries will remain open with updated protocols for burials and services.

Parks will be open to walk through, but playgrounds remain closed. Staff will resume work in parks and gardens.

Building consents continue to be processed and building inspections have resumed. After clearing outstanding bookings, new inspection bookings will be scheduled from Monday, May 4.

Land Information Memorandums can still be ordered but will only be provided electronically. Noise control and animal services are available by calling 0800 111 323.

Resource consents are being processed and any hearings are being held online. Planning and resource consent inquiries can be made by calling 0800 111 323 or emailing planning@stdc.govt.nz.

Libraries are operating a click and collect system with people able to request books online. The Aquatic Centre, TSB Hub, playgrounds, public halls, i-Site Information Centre, Aotea Utanganui Museum, freedom camping sites and the Hawera Administration Building remain closed to the public.