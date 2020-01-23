New World Marton is celebrating after selling a Lotto first divison ticket that won $500,000.

Owner Brendon Shoebridge confirmed on Thursday morning that a person has come forward with the winning ticket from Wednesday's live Lotto draw but wishes to remain anonymous.

Shoebridge said it was not the first time they have sold a Lotto first divison winning ticket and it was very exciting for the store. The store also sold a first divison ticket in November 2017.

The lucky winner is one of two Lotto players who shared Wednesday's first divison prize money, with the other winning ticket sold to a MyLotto player from Auckland.

A ticket bought at Trafalgar Lotto in Whanganui was one of nine second division winners who collected $22,712 each in Wednesday's draw.

Powerball was not struck in the live draw and will be rolled over to Saturday night's draw with a jackpot of $14 million.

Strike four will also be rolled over to Saturday night's draw valued at $500,000.

