Around 240 Castlecliff properties are without power following a crash this morning.

Police were alerted to a ute that struck a power pole on Cornfoot St at around 8am.

A Police spokeswoman said there was no indication of any serious injuries.

Powerco network operations manager Phil Marsh said a repair crew is at the scene.

"Fortunately the pole absorbed the impact and no lines came down," Marsh said.

"However, we've had to cut supply to some residents while contractors install a new pole."

Marsh was unsure how long the replacement would take and when power would be restored.