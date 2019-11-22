Entries for the 2019 Fine Arts Wanganui Young Scholarship Award have officially closed.

For the third year, the Fine Arts collective is running the contest, won by Mikayla Baldwin in 2017 and by Lily Claypole in 2018.

Young artists between the ages of 15 and 22 from Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitīkei have been encouraged to submit their portfolios to win a prize of $1000 plus an exhibition at the Whanganui Fine Arts Gallery next year.

A second young artist will win the People's Choice Award with a prize of $200 offered by Renata's Art and Framing. Entries will be on show from Sunday.

Baldwin scooped both awards at the first competition and Ioane Wairua-Pohe Takiari was last year's People's Choice winner.

Collective member Lindsay Marsh said the number of entries was fewer than hoped for this year.

"Students have all been very busy with exams so it is understandable that they may not have had time to bring their portfolios in," Marsh said.

The entries will be judged this Saturday and the winners will be announced at the gallery on Friday, November 29.

The date will also be a celebration of Fine Arts Whanganui's first birthday.

Fine Arts Whanganui established in 2015, began with a group of 12 established artists.

As they approach their fifth year, there have been a few line-up changes in the collective and new members are welcome to apply, Marsh said.

An important part of the group's aim is to encourage "artists of tomorrow" and the artists provide mentorship for the Young Scholarship Award winner to prepare for their solo exhibition at the gallery.

"Part of our mission statement when our gallery first opened was to foster emerging artists, this meets our aims and celebrates the amazing talent we have here," collective member John Archbold said.

Fine Arts Whanganui Young Artist Scholarship: Exhibition open from Sunday, November 24, at 17 Taupo Quay. Gallery open from 10am to 3pm, Wednesday to Friday, 9am to 1pm, Saturday and 10am to 1pm Sunday.