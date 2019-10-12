The results for the MidCentral health DHB elections came in on Sunday morning just after ten o'clock after a very long wait for candidates. While other elections wrapped up quickly the DHB which covers multiple councils came in last. From Horowhenua Jenny Warren captured a seat.

"This is a very proud moment for us as a whanau. A huge thank you to all those who have supported me with words of encouragement, coming to my candidate events, doing letterbox drops, having my signs on your fences, putting my signs up....the list goes on! I truly feel like the whole community helped achieve this result.

"I am committed to working hard for our district. It's a great day," she posted to her election Facebook page.

While preparing to drive one of her kids to Wellington for a national baseball trial on Sunday morning she managed to get a few words in.

"I am very proud and excited. The messages of support that are coming in are amazing," she said.

"The community helped achieve this and it brings health closer to the Horowhenua community."

She is sixth on the list of seven elected candidates in terms of ranking and spend the last months or two travelling around the entire MidCentral health area to meet voters and speak at Meet the Candidates meetings.

"I am excited and look forward to getting stuck in," she said.

Elected to MidCentral health DHB:

NAYLOR Karen

FINDLAY Lew

DENNISON Vaughan

BROWNING Heather

WALDON John

WARREN Jenny

HANCOCK Muriel