Horowhenua has spoken and opted for change with a new mayor and four new councillors. Local business man and sitting councillor Bernie Wanden (5,255 votes) has won the mayoral race, with Victoria Kaye-Simmons (3,273 votes), third term councillor, as a second, closely followed by incumbent mayor Michael Feyen (3,145 votes)
Four new councillors were elected: David Allan for the Kere Kere Wards, though he had that seat in the past, Robert Ketu for Miranui and Sam Jennings and Todd Isaacs for Levin.
"I am excited about the next three years," said new mayor Bernie Wanden. "We have an exceptional team with a fantastic mix of experience and new blood. The community has clearly thought long and hard about who to vote for and have assembled a great group of people," Wanden said.
He said this election period had been exciting as well as daunting at times, given all the meetings held around the district for voters to meet the candidates. He said it put a lot of pressure on the candidates, but "those meetings were all well run and gave all candidates the equal chance to speak our minds."
"We are on the cusp of an exciting future for our district. I believe this team can deliver. The election result is a huge endorsement for positivity and an indication on how people want us to move forward.
"We have a collaborative and inclusive team and in the next few weeks we need to make sure we have a plan for the next three years. Both the councillors and the staff are ready to deal with any challenges that might come our way.
The election results is more than proof that we are on the right track and assure everyone we have the community's interest at heart.
"I am honoured and humbled at the support from the community and promise to be responsible and conscientious as mayor.
He said his staff at his bookshop and his family have been equally supportive. "The shop is in very good hands. I do not have to worry about that, so I can devote all time needed to the role of mayor."
Voter turnout was 51.77%, being 12,312 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.
Two incumbents have failed in their bit for a job: Neville Gimblett, who opted to run for Levin, where he now lives, instead of Foxton's Kere Kere Ward and mayor Michael Feyen.
For Horizons the progress results are Sam Fergusson with 4956 votes and Emma Clarke with 3400 votes, closely followed by incumbent Lindsay Burnell with 3337 votes.
The Horowhenua District election by the numbers:
Mayoralty
WANDEN, Bernie 5,255
KAYE-SIMMONS, Victoria 3,273
FEYEN, Michael A Resilient And Trustworthy Mayor 3,145
INFORMAL 9
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 196
Kere Kere Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received
ALLAN, David 895
BRANNIGAN, Ross 844
LUNDIE, Jenny Independent 775
GIRLING, John 579
RUSSELL, Brett Independent 422
WAELEN, Tina 204
INFORMAL 4
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 52
Miranui Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received
KETU, Robert 295
TAHIWI-MACMILLAN, Oakley 208
CLARK, Matt 143
FROST, Les Focus on Horowhenua 142
WARRINGTON, Robert 8
INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 17
Levin Ward (5 vacancies) Votes Received
KAYE-SIMMONS, Victoria 3,043
MASON, Jo 2,752
JENNINGS, Sam Independent - for common sense 2,060
TUKAPUA, Piri-Hira Josephine 1,684
ISAACS, Todd 1,578
BARKER, Mike Independent 1,543
KING, Paul King For Community 1,465
YOUNG, Alan 1,353
GIMBLETT, Neville 1,312
MCMEEKEN, Leigh (Griffen) 1,287
LEPPER, Mike 1,202
HEMMINGSEN, Terry 1,201
GALLEY, Graeme A New Perspective 1,002
NGOBI, Terisa 928
HORI TE PA, Nina HTP Help the People 765
MORIARTY, Christine New Direction, New Council 752
PENI, Iraia 709
TAHIWI, Kelly 610
WILLIAMS, Ginny 361
INFORMAL 31
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 84
Waiopehu Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received
BISHOP, Wayne 1,683
MITCHELL, Christine 1,388
WEBBY, Judy It's time for a change 883
HARTWELL, Chris 749
CORNELL, Richard Honesty and Integrity 728
BOLD, Viv Independent - New Direction New Council 456
INFORMAL 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 48
Foxton Community Board (5 vacancies) Votes Received
METCALF, Tricia 1,121
ROACHE, David John 1,055
NEWLAND, Ngaire 960
GIRLING, John 937
CHAMBERS, Trevor James 881
HAMER, Christel 795
WARRINGTON, Robert 287
INFORMAL 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 39
