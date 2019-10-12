Horowhenua has spoken and opted for change with a new mayor and four new councillors. Local business man and sitting councillor Bernie Wanden (5,255 votes) has won the mayoral race, with Victoria Kaye-Simmons (3,273 votes), third term councillor, as a second, closely followed by incumbent mayor Michael Feyen (3,145 votes)

Four new councillors were elected: David Allan for the Kere Kere Wards, though he had that seat in the past, Robert Ketu for Miranui and Sam Jennings and Todd Isaacs for Levin.

"I am excited about the next three years," said new mayor Bernie Wanden. "We have an exceptional team with a fantastic mix of experience and new blood. The community has clearly thought long and hard about who to vote for and have assembled a great group of people," Wanden said.

He said this election period had been exciting as well as daunting at times, given all the meetings held around the district for voters to meet the candidates. He said it put a lot of pressure on the candidates, but "those meetings were all well run and gave all candidates the equal chance to speak our minds."

"We are on the cusp of an exciting future for our district. I believe this team can deliver. The election result is a huge endorsement for positivity and an indication on how people want us to move forward.

"We have a collaborative and inclusive team and in the next few weeks we need to make sure we have a plan for the next three years. Both the councillors and the staff are ready to deal with any challenges that might come our way.

The election results is more than proof that we are on the right track and assure everyone we have the community's interest at heart.

"I am honoured and humbled at the support from the community and promise to be responsible and conscientious as mayor.

He said his staff at his bookshop and his family have been equally supportive. "The shop is in very good hands. I do not have to worry about that, so I can devote all time needed to the role of mayor."

Voter turnout was 51.77%, being 12,312 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.

Two incumbents have failed in their bit for a job: Neville Gimblett, who opted to run for Levin, where he now lives, instead of Foxton's Kere Kere Ward and mayor Michael Feyen.

For Horizons the progress results are Sam Fergusson with 4956 votes and Emma Clarke with 3400 votes, closely followed by incumbent Lindsay Burnell with 3337 votes.

The Horowhenua District election by the numbers:

Mayoralty

WANDEN, Bernie 5,255

KAYE-SIMMONS, Victoria 3,273

FEYEN, Michael A Resilient And Trustworthy Mayor 3,145

INFORMAL 9

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 196

Kere Kere Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received

ALLAN, David 895

BRANNIGAN, Ross 844

LUNDIE, Jenny Independent 775

GIRLING, John 579

RUSSELL, Brett Independent 422

WAELEN, Tina 204

INFORMAL 4

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 52

Miranui Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received

KETU, Robert 295

TAHIWI-MACMILLAN, Oakley 208

CLARK, Matt 143

FROST, Les Focus on Horowhenua 142

WARRINGTON, Robert 8

INFORMAL 1

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 17

Levin Ward (5 vacancies) Votes Received

KAYE-SIMMONS, Victoria 3,043

MASON, Jo 2,752

JENNINGS, Sam Independent - for common sense 2,060

TUKAPUA, Piri-Hira Josephine 1,684

ISAACS, Todd 1,578

BARKER, Mike Independent 1,543

KING, Paul King For Community 1,465

YOUNG, Alan 1,353

GIMBLETT, Neville 1,312

MCMEEKEN, Leigh (Griffen) 1,287

LEPPER, Mike 1,202

HEMMINGSEN, Terry 1,201

GALLEY, Graeme A New Perspective 1,002

NGOBI, Terisa 928

HORI TE PA, Nina HTP Help the People 765

MORIARTY, Christine New Direction, New Council 752

PENI, Iraia 709

TAHIWI, Kelly 610

WILLIAMS, Ginny 361

INFORMAL 31

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 84

Waiopehu Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received

BISHOP, Wayne 1,683

MITCHELL, Christine 1,388

WEBBY, Judy It's time for a change 883

HARTWELL, Chris 749

CORNELL, Richard Honesty and Integrity 728

BOLD, Viv Independent - New Direction New Council 456

INFORMAL 0

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 48

Foxton Community Board (5 vacancies) Votes Received

METCALF, Tricia 1,121

ROACHE, David John 1,055

NEWLAND, Ngaire 960

GIRLING, John 937

CHAMBERS, Trevor James 881

HAMER, Christel 795

WARRINGTON, Robert 287

INFORMAL 0

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 39

