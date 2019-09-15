Emergency services have responded to a crash on Puriri St.

Police and Fire and Emergency were alerted to the crash around 2pm.

Senior firefighter Charlie Bilby said two vehicles were damaged in the incident.

"One car has struck a power pole and careered into a fence and struck another vehicle on a private residence."

One powerline was pulled down in the crash.

No one was injured and one person was taken away by Police to assist with enquiries.

Bilby said the road would remain closed until Powerco crew members had fixed the downed line.