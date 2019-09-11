Julia Sandbrook is inviting Whanganui to a glamorous masquerade party this month.

She loves living in Whanganui but a scarcity of entertainment available for the post-teen demographic has inspired her to become an events planner.

And she decided her 40th birthday on September 21 would be an ideal time to host her first event at Frank Bar + Eatery.

"I like to go out and enjoy myself but I'm past the age of dancing to 'doof, doof' music.

"I get the sense that there are quite a lot of people in their 20s to 40s who enjoy living here but want more night-time entertainment."

The masquerade would be the inaugural event for Lex Events NZ and there are plenty more in the pipeline, Sandbrook said.

"Lex is my stage name when I do stand-up speaking or comedy.

"It's something I enjoy and encourage others to try."

She recently spoke at Smaller Talks - a Winter Wonderfest event in support of Whanganui Women's Network.

"I really enjoyed that.

"Stand-up and open-mic events are opportunities for me to bring out a different side of myself and I think a lot of people can discover that."

Originally from Dannevirke, Sandbrook has lived in different locations in Hawke's Bay and spent time living in Australia.

"I've been living here for four years and there is such great heart and sense of community.

"Venue owners have been very supportive."

Sandbrook has events planned at Stellar and Lucky Bar + Kitchen later in the year.

"They have been really enthusiastic about my ideas but if they thought something wasn't right for their venue they would suggest one of the others.

"I love that collaborative attitude."

Planning events and bringing people together are activities that come naturally to Sandbrook and she describes herself as an "octopus".

"I can reach out in several directions at once and I genuinely enjoy having a few balls in the air."

With Lex Events NZ, she wants to offer Whanganui entertainment that is on a par with that on offer in the main centres.

"I wanted to have really good music for the masquerade so I did some research and found Auckland DJ Jaimie Webster Haines who was listed as one of New Zealand's top-four women DJs.

"Her playlist is brilliant - just right for the event and she was available."

Masks are a must for A Spring Masquerade and Sandbrook has a selection available for purchase.

"I know some people might not have time to go shopping so I have a selection of styles."

• To find out more or purchase tickets visit the Lex Events NZ Facebook page.