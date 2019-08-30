The Latin American and Spanish Film Festival is returning to Whanganui next week.

It is the sixth year that the Whanganui Hispanic Arts Group (WHAG) has brought Spanish language films to the city.

WHAG member Marilyn Wilkie said there will be 10 films, all subtitled in English, from Colombia, Peru, Brazil, Cuba, Mexico, Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, Argentina and Spain.

"They will give moviegoers an unprecedented opportunity to see inside a rich variety of Hispanic cultures and ways of living.

"The films screen on Thursdays, Saturdays and one Tuesday between September 5 and 26."

Wilkie said the screenings had been made possible with the generous support of Spanish-speaking embassies in New Zealand and the Whanganui District Council. All movies are free and will screen in the Davis Lecture Theatre.

"The films in this year's programme have won awards all around the world," Wilkie said.

The festival opens on Thursday, September 5, with Gabo, the Magic of Reality, a fascinating documentary on the life of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Latin America's most famous writer and winner of the 1982 Nobel Prize for Literature.

Gabriel García Márquez, Latin America's most famous writer and winner of the 1982 Nobel Prize for Literature, with former US president Bill Clinton. Photo / Supplied

Known as one of the key players in developing the genre of magical realism, he wove mythical and fantastic qualities into everyday events in his novels (the best-known of which is 100 Years of Solitude), a powerful tool for exploring and criticising the history and politics of South America.

"The hilarious offering from Peru, Old Friends, follows three old codgers who, in an act of defiance, steal the ashes of their departed mate to take him for one last romp around the neighbourhood.