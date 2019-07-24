Ruapehu District Council is planning to lift the boil water notice in Ohakune on Thursday.

The turbidity levels are now under what they need to be to meet drinking water

standards.

However, health officials require three consecutive days of negative tests

for protozoa before the boil water notice can be lifted.

Veolia is installing additional cartridge filters in the Water Treatment Plant, giving council more confidence about maintaining supply.

People should note that despite the installation of the new cartridge filters, there is a possibility that in the event of adverse weather combining with a peak in demand that council may need to issue another precautionary boil water notice.

Council is working with Veolia on bringing forward plant upgrades to give them further confidence the Water Treatment Plant can cope with any future eventualities.