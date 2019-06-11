Ruapehu District Council wants to ensure its ratepayers receive a rates rebate if they are eligible.

Rebate applications close on June 30 and the council is urging ratepayers to check whether they qualify for a rebate.

"Some people may not realise that they need to apply every year even if they have previously been successful in gaining one," mayor Don Cameron said.

"Last rating year council received 534 rate rebate applications and returned $294,817.88 to Ruapehu ratepayers and we are hoping to do even better this year.

"With the average value of the rebate being around $550, the Rates Rebate Scheme provides important financial support for many Ruapehu households and is well worth applying for.

"So far for this 2018-19 rating year council has processed 439 applications with rebates worth $251,115.21 so we still have a little way to go to overtake last year's total."

The value of any rebate is determined by a formula that takes into account household income, number of dependents and the level of rates being paid.

"It is important to note, however, that although a ratepayer's income might exceed the income threshold a partial rates rebate could still be available, depending on the rates amount and number of dependents," Cameron said.

Cameron encouraged any ratepayers who think they may qualify to contact the council to check whether they are eligible.