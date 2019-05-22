[A_050916WCBRCAnn02.JPG] Annette Main chairs Whanganui District Council Holdings, which looks after the council's commercial assets. Photo file / Bevan Conley Laurel Stowell laurel.stowell@whanganuichronicle.co.nz

GasNet is expected to contribute $1 million toward the Whanganui District rates take next year, Holdings chairwoman Annette Main says.

That's up from the $800,000 it contributed to the same cause in this current 2018-19 financial year.

"It's a very low risk, strong performing company," Main said.

In the last year money GasNet made from the sale of Papamoa pipelines repaid the debt incurred when the council bought Whanganui's port.

GasNet's contribution in the coming year will again reduce Whanganui residents' rates.

Main attended Whanganui District Council's May 14 meeting, to tell councillors what Holdings aims to achieve in the 2019-20 financial year - which begins on July 1.

Holdings looks after council assets, in "quite a complicated system" that has tax implications.

Another asset is the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy, which began operation at Whanganui Airport in mid 2017 and has about 80 students.

Holdings own its buildings and planes, and has bought the former Nazareth Rest Home to adapt for student accommodation.

The academy (NZICPA) is still in its investment period and not expected to make a profit in the short term.

The aim of having it is to contribute to Whanganui's economy in other ways - by attracting international students, for example.

There are new prospects for extra students, Main said, with no deal signed yet.

There's also the possibility of it adding a flight simulator and becoming an advanced aviation hub.

At the moment pilots trained there have to undertake further training using a simulator.

They have to go overseas for it, Main said, because the two flight simulators in New Zealand are only available to Royal New Zealand Air Force and Air New Zealand pilots.

Adding a simulator would be costly, and if Holdings decides to do so it will apply to the Provincial Growth Fund for help.

Councillors commended Holdings on purchasing the flight training school.

Rob Vinsen said it was probably the most exciting investment council had made in his time there.

Kate Joblin said councillors needed to remember the bigger picture.

"These companies are actually there to create wealth and great stuff for Whanganui and in doing and creating that wealth we the shareholder will ultimately benefit."

Councillors approved Holdings' statement of intent, with only Vinsen voting against it.