A Whanganui car groomer ripped off customers when she copied their credit card details and went on a series of shopping sprees.

Sheree Chitty was cleaning a car at a city car dealership when she noticed a credit card had been left in the vehicle and copied its details.

Chitty used those details to purchase $500 worth of items online which were later located at her address by Whanganui Police.

The next day, Chitty was faced with a similar situation and again she took advantage.

Advertisement

"In this instance a wallet was left in the centre console," Judge Philip Crayton said in Whanganui District Court when Chitty appeared for sentencing.

"You copied down details and you made purchases to the value of close to $2000."

Chitty could not resist one last dip in the money pool and offended again the following day, this time purchasing a number of goods through online shopping at Rebel Sport.

When arrested on three charges of using a credit card for pecuniary advantage, Chitty said she had given the details to someone else who was making the purchases.

Chitty pleaded guilty to the charges, but while on bail she offended again when she visited The Warehouse in Trafalgar Square, a business she had been trespassed from.

When searched at the location, Chitty was found to be in possession of cannabis oil. She pleaded guilty to wilful trespassing and procuring or possessing cannabis oil.

Lawyer Richard Leith said that his client acknowledged her offending and took responsibility for it.

"She seems to have impressed probation, because with her history, it's not the flashest, but she's turned a new leaf in terms of engaging with probation," Leith said.

"She has two children in her care, a 14-year-old and an 11-year-old. Her fear is that she doesn't want to go to jail and leave her kids in the lurch."

Chitty spent time in prison previously for failing to serve an electronically monitored sentence.

Her previous dishonesty offending was described as relatively minor and largely historic, last occurring about eight years ago.

Judge Crayton said that one of the victim's was in attendance in the public gallery and the harm that was caused by Chitty's offending was very clear.

"It is emotional, physical and financial harm. It's the type of harm that keeps people awake at night, alters their lives and their patterns of behaviour," the Judge said.

"For your employer, it's the harm to their reputation ... and will take a long time to repair, not through their fault, but through your criminal behaviour."

Chitty was employed through an agency. The name of the dealership was not disclosed in court.

Judge Crayton sentenced Chitty to six months' community detention, two years' intensive supervision and 200 hours' community work.