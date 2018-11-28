A man became so intoxicated he could not recall drawing a knife and waving it towards his partner of nine years while they were having an argument.

Ford William Berry and his partner travelled to Whanganui from Palmerston North on Saturday, November 3 for a family Guy Fawkes gathering.

The two went out socialising before attending the gathering, then at 2am the victim retired to the home where she was staying.

Berry later showed up at the address in a car with a friend and they drove around together for about an hour before he went inside.

Police prosecutor Stephen Butler said the couple began arguing in the lounge at 3am before Berry produced a small knife from his pocket and began waving it at his partner.

"The victim went to the bathroom to get away from the defendant and to remove her makeup. The defendant followed her, opened the door and continued to argue with her.

"While standing in the doorway the defendant waved the knife around and used it like a pointer, moving it back and forth towards the victim."

Fearing she was under attack, the victim called out to her mother, who tried to take the knife from Berry. He pushed them away and began to leave.

On his way out, Berry threatened other people inside the house before exiting and later returning with more threats of violence.

When asked about his offending, Berry said he couldn't remember any of it because of the amount of alcohol he had consumed.

Judge Philip Crayton sentenced Berry to 12 months' supervision after convicting him on a charge of male assaults female in the Whanganui District Court.

The judge said not only was it very serious offending, it was also a very distressing incident for the victim.

"I've read the victim impact statement and not only the surprise of your victim, but the fear that she felt is plain.

"Mr Berry, you have now got a conviction for male assaults female. It is a pity at the age of 26, that you've now got a conviction. I hope this is the last time we see you."