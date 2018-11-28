Comedian and mental health advocate Mike King's message of hope to Whanganui City College will be screened to the nation this week.

The final episode of Three's The Hui for the year will capture King's visit to City College in early November.

"It's a cool message that Mike gives," principal Peter Kaua said.

"It's something everyone should know about and support. The programme shows Mike talking to the kids and he talks about our student [head boy Eruera Heitia-Ponga] who died by suicide four years ago.

"The kids were transfixed by Mike when he was talking."

Kaua said the school had a copy of the programme which would be shown to students on Friday. Staff who had already seen it were moved to tears.

The Hui screens on Three at 9.25am on Sunday, December 2.

Where to get help:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider.

However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

Or if you need to talk to someone else:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757