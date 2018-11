Hundreds of people flocked to the annual Marton Market Day on Saturday and enjoyed themselves despite a few showers.

Street performers entertained the crowd while they browsed more than 200 stalls selling garden art, toys, clothing, furniture, jewellery, pottery, food, plants and more.

Photographer Lewis Gardner went along and mingled with the crowds to capture the fun.

Adrienne Richard's stall was one of over 200 attracting Christmas shoppers to Marton.

Visitors were not deterred by the intermittent showers on Saturday. Photo/Lweis Gardner

Marton Market favourite entertainer Lauren O'Hara was back to entertain the crowds this year

Marton Market Day, live entertainment and 230 sites.

Colourful performers Matthew Hall and Alex Komarovsky kept the crowds entertained even in the rain.

