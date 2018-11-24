Two vehicles were involved in a serious crash on State Highway 1 on Saturday ,unchtime.

The crash happened at about 12.20pm between Foxton and Levin.

Police attending the scene reported that seven people had been injured in the collision.

One of those hurt had serious injuries and was air-lifted to Palmerston North Hospital.

All others involved in the crash had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Diversions were put n place by police and motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.