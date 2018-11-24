Riley and Lyra make a pretty good team. And now they've been rewarded for it.

Riley Cull took on training Lyra about six months ago for the Kotuku Foundation, a charity that connects those with often unseen impairments with specially trained assistance dogs.

The Durie Hill resident, who also works as a vet nurse, was awarded a Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Local Hero Award at an event in Palmerston North on Wednesday night .

"[It] was really special," she said. "I was really surprised to receive it."

Advertisement

"As a Kiwi I think we're really humble and we don't expect recognition so it was actually really nice to receive it.

"Just knowing that she's going to make such a difference in someone's life is just incredible."

Riley Cull and Lyra, who she's training to become an assistance dog for someone in need.

Looking after and training an adorable puppy isn't as easy as it sounds. The training required is meticulous and Cull was still learning as well as raising her two children.

"A lot of time, dedication, patience ... bit like raising a child. It's amazing. We've got a really incredible bond and I'm really enjoying training her and seeing her learn new things."