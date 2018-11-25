Whanganui & Partners is working with Massey University to bring an exciting new business opportunity to the River City in February.

About 65 executives enrolled in the Executive MBA programme at Massey will immerse themselves in the Whanganui business environment over three days.

The executives come from a wide range of businesses around New Zealand and hold at least 10 years' experience at the general manager or chief executive officer level.

The hands-on programme will give Whanganui businesses the opportunity to engage with the executives and work collaboratively on real business problems.

Whanganui & Partners strategic lead for education and youth Hannah Kelly said the programme will provide a great opportunity for local businesses.

"This opportunity is outstanding for Whanganui and for the Whanganui businesses that will engage with the programme alongside the executives," Kelly said.

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to host the Executive MBA here in 2019."

The executives will be based in a pop-up school on Victoria Ave from February 22-25, where they will be focusing on contemporary strategy – their first of eight papers for the year.

Businesses interested in participating in the programme or finding out more are invited to the Innovation Quarter on Saint Hill St on Thursday, November 29 at 5pm.

Massey University's Dr Patricia Bossons said making Whanganui the focus of the EMBA's integrating project creates a unique opportunity for the executives and businesses.

"The executives on the programme will have challenging experiences that will let them put their learning into practice immediately," Bossons said.

"We aim for Whanganui to benefit from access to high-level business practitioners, passionate about making a difference.

"This will be a true partnership between Massey and Whanganui, and we are looking forward to building lasting relationships within the community."