A mass candle lighting will be held at Aramoho Cemetery next month to commemorate children who have died.

The event, which will take place on Sunday, December 9, is held annually and is part of the 22nd Worldwide Candle Lighting.

The organisers, Whanganui Compassionate Friends, said New Zealand will start the candle lighting.

"A virtual 24-hour wave of light will move from time zone to time zone," they said

"Hundreds of formal candle lighting events are held and thousands of informal candle lightings are conducted in homes as families gather in quiet remembrance of children who have died, but will never be forgotten."

In Whanganui the candle lighting will take place at the Glen Logie Rose Garden on Somme Parade. Whanganui Compassionate Friends said anyone can join in the candle lighting.

Candles are lit from 7 pm until 8pm. Whanganui Compassionate Friends said candles would be supplied and attendees were encouraged to bring photos of their loved ones to go on a memory table.

There will also be tree decorating to commemorate children who have died at Aramoho Cemetery on Saturday, December 15, at 1.30pm.

Families are invited to join in the decorating at the Children's Area (Block P) and the Post Natal Area (Blocks G & H).

Wind chimes and Christmas decorations will be placed in the trees that shelter the areas but people are welcome to bring their own.