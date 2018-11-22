Children were in the car when a drunk Whanganui woman got inside it and drove aggressively towards her partner, forcing him to dive for cover, a court has been told.

Ciccone Veronica Robson, 23, appeared in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday where she was sentenced following guilty pleas to four charges.

Police prosecutor Stephen Butler told the court that at 7.45pm on November 16 an intoxicated Robson was yelling at her partner.

"She kicked and punched the victim and hit him in the face. This continued for around three to five minutes," Butler said.

"The defendant got into her vehicle, drove forward in the direction of the victim, causing him to move out of the way."

Robson and her partner have been in a relationship for approximately seven years and in that time had been involved in 15 family harm incidents.

Her rage did not stop after her partner took evasive action.

"She got out of the vehicle and smashed the victim's van with her hand, breaking the front right headlight. She got into her vehicle and drove away," Butler said.

"The defendant was stopped following an approach made by a member of the public. When stopped by police the vehicle contained two children under the age of 8."

Police arrested Robson after a breath test revealed that she was over the legal limit of alcohol allowed before driving.

"When the defendant was taken to the cells at Whanganui police station, the defendant spat at a police officer," Butler said.

Robson was convicted for assaulting a police officer, common assault, being an unlicensed driver that failed to comply with prohibition and having excess breath alcohol.

Duty solicitor Stephanie Burlace said that Robson was incredibly embarrassed of her actions.

"She's asked that I convey her sincere apologies to both the police officer and of course her partner and family," Burlace said.

"They are still a unit and wanting to work together."

Standing in the dock, Robson told Judge Dugald Matheson that what happened outside her house in Whanganui was not true.

"You pleaded guilty, Ms Robson," Judge Matheson said.

"You lost your dignity in this and you feel ashamed standing there. The look on your face said it all for me."

Judge Matheson sentenced Robson to nine months' supervision and 100 hours' community work.

Robson was also disqualified from driving for six months.