The Whanganui fire service said it was called out to several fire alarm activations after a lightning storm last night.

The city was hit by a one-hour lightning storm that brought 6.2mm of rainfall between 6pm and 7pm.

MetService said there were nine lightning strikes in the hour of the storm.

The fire service said they were called out to several locations because of activated fire alarms, including at the Silver Fern Farms factory in Waitotara.

There were no reports of serious damage.