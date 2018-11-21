Wanganui Jazz Club is celebrating the lead up to Christmas with a series of concerts.

President Ken Chernoff says the holiday season club night on December 2 will bring together "local and national celebrities on the jazz scene."

"For those of you who have never been to a jazz club night, this is the one you want to experience."

Chernoff says it will be a chance meet the people who keep jazz music alive in Whanganui and hear some wonderful performers collaborating to create original flights of fancy.

Travelling jazz trio Brad Kang (guitar), Umar Zakaria (bass) and Mark Lockett (drums) are a testimony to the liveliness of New Zealand jazz says Chernoff.

"There is a host of young jazz musicians who travel regularly throughout the country presenting new music and developing their talents."

"The trio is a fine example of the vitality and diversity of the music and they will visit Whanganui as part of a series of concerts throughout the North Island."

They will play at Lucky Bar & Kitchen on Friday, December 7.

The Antipodes are a combo of musicians from Australia and New Zealand on an album launch tour.

They have already toured Australia and they are taking in 9 New Zealand cities in 10 days.

"Their Whanganui gig at the Musicians Club on December 15 will be an exciting performance," says Chernoff.

"They will be performing numbers from their album, released here on Rattle Records.

"It is truly a product of international co-operation, with important contributions from Berlin and New York."

Geoff Culverwell brings the VSOP Quintet to Lucky Bar on December 16.

"This brings the Afro Cuban Connection featuring percussionist Rafael Ferra to town," Chernoff says.

"Geoff is becoming a legend with Whanganui audiences for bringing all-star line ups to town.

"Those who have attended recent performances at Lucky Bar will know how good these are."

Holiday Season Club Night: Sunday December 2, St John's Club, Glasgow Street. Visiting Jazz Trio: Friday December 7, Lucky Bar & Kitchen, Wilson Street. Antipodes: Saturday December 15, Whanganui Musicians Club. Geoff Culverwell VSOP Quintet: Sunday December 16, Lucky Bar & Kitchen, Wilson Street. See more at Wanganui Jazz Club.