Does your tomcat need the snip?

Whanganui's First Vets is offering neutering for $20 on Sunday, December 2, for male cats weighing more than 1kg.

First Vets director Dr Nicola King said the clinic neutered more than 40 tomcats in one morning at the inaugural First Vets Tomcat Neutering Day last December.

"This was the first initiative ever in Whanganui by a veterinary clinic to help combat the huge stray cat population that exists in our community," King said.

"One tomcat can create hundreds of kittens in a lifetime, many of which are unwanted. They also are responsible for spreading the FIV virus ['cat AIDS'] throughout the feline population. Through fighting, this horrible incurable disease is easily passed from cat to cat."

During August and September, First Vets worked with the Royal New Zealand SPCA on the Snip'N'Chip campaign to desex and microchip hundreds of cats in Whanganui.

The Whanganui SPCA will also assist with the Tomcat Neutering Day.

"A proportion of the money collected on the day goes towards the Whanganui SPCA to assist with the amazing job they do locally, which we are very proud to support," King said.

People can book with First Vets to get their tomcat neutered on December 2. Bookings and payments must be finalised before Friday, November 30. Contact First Vets at 170 Glasgow St for details.