A group of anti-violence campaigners will ride into Whanganui on Friday to attend White Ribbon events.

The campaign is to raise awareness and support to end men's violence towards women and this year the specific focus is on getting men to take some kind of action to disrupt violence.

"White Ribbon wants men to take The Pledge," said White Ribbon manager Rob McCann.

"To take The Pledge online, men will have to choose between one of eight actions to listen, reflect, alter their behaviour, talk to others and disrupt negative behaviour - all of which build respectful behaviour that undermines violence."

The White Ribbon riders will start on Friday morning by being welcomed onto Keith Street School by a haka from students. Then there will be an assembly where riders will address the students before sharing kai.

Riders will then head to Majestic Square where they will have speeches at midday before finishing with talks at Aberfeldy School in the afternoon.