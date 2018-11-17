Kaitoke School can claim the crown of top school at athletics among neighbouring schools.

They overcame Upokongaro School in second spot and Okoia School in third, as well as Whangaehu, Fordell and Mangamahu schools at last week's event held at Cooks Gardens.

Approximately 350 students participated in the event that has been organised for the past few years by Upokongaro School.

Upokongaro School principal Warren Brown said that it was a fantastic day.

Students from the six schools give it their all down the home straight at Cooks Gardens. Photo / Adelie Reid

"It has been one of the better events that we've run. Every year we're improving on things and this year's no different," Brown said.

"It is a logistical challenge. You've got groups of kids in their age groups rotating around different events, but it's about making sure everyone has a clear idea of what they're doing."

The students were split into a junior and senior group. Sport Whanganui hosted a programme for the juniors and each school contributed teachers to the senior events.

Brown said that the improvements of his students were noticeable by their results.

"We've been working with Sport Whanganui for a number of years and the kids are coming into it with quite a large skill base now.

"They've been coming out and doing professional development with teachers at the school, then once they have that capability, they can deliver it to the kids."

It is the contributing schools athletics at Cooks Gardens tomorrow and a team of 14 students will represent Upokongaro School at the event.

"It's probably the biggest team we've sent. You want to send those top tier kids, it's competitive, it's a next level up," Brown said.

"It's fantastic, once they get down there and they're exposed to those kinds of events and competitions, they really aspire to do well."

The top schools were determined through a points process. The winner received three, runner up got two and third place received one point for their school.

The total amount of points was then divided by the number of students competing from the school to find the average.

Brown thanked all of the schools and staff involved and said he looked forward to next year's event.