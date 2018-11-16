Hold onto your hats because the ultimate girls' night out is coming to Whanganui.

The Sydney Hotshots will bring their Magic Mike-styled show to Stellar Restaurant & Bar in Whanganui on November 22.

Hotshots is renowned for its high-powered dance routines, spectacular lighting, unique costumes and blend of sex appeal, humour, games and big personalities.

With performers from London, Las Vegas, Rio de Janeiro, Barcelona and Sydney - they might be the most captivating male revue performers in the world.

The stop in Whanganui is one of 26 dates being held throughout the country in October and November.

