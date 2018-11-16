Hold onto your hats because the ultimate girls' night out is coming to Whanganui.

The Sydney Hotshots will bring their Magic Mike-styled show to Stellar Restaurant & Bar in Whanganui on November 22.

Hotshots is renowned for its high-powered dance routines, spectacular lighting, unique costumes and blend of sex appeal, humour, games and big personalities.

With performers from London, Las Vegas, Rio de Janeiro, Barcelona and Sydney - they might be the most captivating male revue performers in the world.

Advertisement

The stop in Whanganui is one of 26 dates being held throughout the country in October and November.