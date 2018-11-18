Fourth generation Wanganui Collegiate School students Jack Monckton and Sarah Lambert have been named as head boy and head girl for 2019.

Hunterville's Lambert follows in the footsteps of her father Andrew Lambert who attended the school on Liverpool St, as did her cousin, Anja Hardy.

Hardy provided Lambert's inspiration to run for the role.

"When I was in Year 10 my cousin Anja was the head girl. I grew up with her, we were really close and I always wanted to be like her," Lambert said.

"She changed the school a lot. If anyone had a problem, they could go to her and she'd sort it out for them. She always saw the best in people and was so kind."

Being named head girl marked the culmination of a very good year for Lambert, who represented New Zealand in cross country in Australia and played first XI hockey.

She has big plans for next year.

"I want to get university entrance and go to university, obviously, but I'm really into my running, so I'll probably look at something like an overseas running scholarship.

"I'm also really excited for the Collegiate weekends, meeting everyone and initiating the new students into the school. Teaching them the Collegiate way will be a fun experience."

Lambert won the 4km women's under 20 race at the Manawatu Whanganui Centre Championships in July and earned bronze in the New Zealand Cross-country Championships.

She was surprised and unprepared for the honour of having her name announced as a head of school at Collegiate's valedictory assembly.

"I did not think that it would be me, but I was really excited when I came to grips with it. I've got to be a role model and display the morals of a leader now.

"I would like students to feel like they can do anything they want to do. They can achieve anything they want, even if they don't think they're good at it."

Lambert praised deputy head boy Jack Gay, who she went to Hunterville School with and friendly running rival Marseille Bowie, who is deputy head girl.

Palmerston North born Jack Monckton is also an old mate of Gay.

"Jack's really good, I've known him for a long time, I was at Huntley School with him and we've had a lot to do with each other," Monckton said.

"I'm really looking forward to working with him. I think we'll make a really good team."

Like Lambert, Monckton is very active and for the past couple of years has been the coxswain of the rowing eight.

He is also active academically, earning a trip to Brazil with his team that took out the Entrepreneurs In Action business competition in July.

Monckton received the opportunity to participate through the Young Enterprise Scheme offered through business studies at Collegiate.

He and his team received $7000 in scholarships for winning two challenges and will fly to Brazil next month.

"The weekend opened me up to a whole different way of approaching a problem and I think that was the idea of it," Monckton said at the time.

"I haven't been to Latin America before so I'm really excited to see what it's like and to experience the culture."

Monckton is also a fourth generation student. He's proud to be leading the school that his father Mark Monckton also attended.

"Collegiate has its own culture and presence in the community. It's got a really cool heritage that attracts a lot of people.

"It's important to have direction with everything you do and if you've got some sort of idea of who you want to be, it really helps you to learn who you currently are.

"I'd like to lead by example for my peers. I'd like to be a role model, especially for the juniors."

Wanganui Collegiate School heads of house: Bishops - Anna Robbie; Godwin - Sarah Gower-James; Grey - Hadleigh O'Leary; Hadfield - Ben Strang; Harvey - Henry Kilmister; Selwyn - Sam Sherriff.

Blueshirts: Liam Back; Jack Collier; Max Crowley; Samuela Kalikali; Charlotte McKinlay; Charlotte Robb.