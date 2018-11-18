

The sun was shining brightly down on to hundreds of red hats and supporters were out in full force for St John's Hill School's athletics day.

Students participated in short, middle and long distance running as well as events such as the vortex throw, long jump and high jump.

Whanganui graphics contractor Sam Wells visited the school on Parkes Ave, where he could be heard cheering on his sons Caleb, 5, and Ethan, 7.

There were plenty of winners that could be future stars on show at the St John's Hill School athletics day. Photo / Stuart Munro

"I've seen them working hard throughout the build-up and through their heats. They have little rivalries going with certain kids and it's really cool," Wells said.

"I'm a proud Dad."

Wells does graphics work from home, which frees him up to attend school events that his boys compete in.

He said that he enjoys watching the athletics, which alternates with cross country every second year.

"Caleb's just done the running races, he got second in his sprint and second in the middle distance.

"Ethan has done the same, I'm not 100 per cent sure on the other events that he's in. I think they do the distance vortex throwing and the high jump."

St John's Hill School students set the bar high. Photo / Stuart Munro

While Caleb and Ethan have been practising at school, baby sister Eva is at home practising her walking. The two-year-old is likely to join her brothers at the school.

"They do heats throughout the week leading up to the championship races and that's what this day is for.

"It's a great school, they always get really good support from families and all these events are really well organised."

Students with the top results will compete with the best in Whanganui at the next interschool athletics.