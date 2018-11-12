The New Zealand edition of the Burning Man festival will return to Rangitikei in 2020.

The 2019 Kiwiburn festival was cancelled after negotiations about noise issues delayed getting a resource consent until there wasn't enough time to organise an event.

Kiwiburn Incorporated has now been granted a 10 year resource consent on its current site in Hunterville, starting from the next event in 2020.

The organisers said their consent was still subject to conditions because of the surrounding community's concerns around noise issues.

"To ensure there are no breaches of the Resource Consent, Kiwiburn will be putting new measures in place and Sound Camps will be expected to take more responsibility," organisers said on their Facebook page.

"Details of the requirements of our Consent will be released soon, and the plans to meet the conditions will follow in due course."

Kiwiburn is the New Zealand version of the famous Burning Man festival in Nevada, United States and has been held annually in late January for 15 years and on private property near Hunterville since 2014, after moving from the Waikato.

At January's festival two people were seriously injured after falling from a cliff edge above the festival.