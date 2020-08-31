COMMENT

Can you feel it? Something's in the air. Ever since level 4 lockdown, I have seen the goodness in our community and even experienced it first hand.

I'm not convinced that lockdown had anything to do with the community spirit being re-energised since I believe it was always there, but something did change. Maybe lockdown was the spark that made the flame of the wonderful Whanganui spirit shine brighter.

The Whanganui community has been generous for generations and I've seen this the entire nearly five years I've lived here. But, something feels a little bit different. If you attended the last small talks at Bayleys on July 15 that raised funds for The Koha Shed, you will understand. A sense, a purpose, a joyful energy of giving was felt by all. And, as a result of the event The Koha Shed has benefited greatly with a new front fence and new volunteers along with the funds raised at the event.

If you wish to experience something special, please join us on Tuesday, September 8 at the next small talks to benefit Progress Castlecliff. This event features 10 amazing speakers including Steph Lewis and Harete Hipango. Having two parliamentary candidates speak is significant because the only event rules are that speakers are not allowed to talk about politics, religion or blatant self-promotion.

Advertisement

Small talks' speakers talk about a topic they are passionate about. It could be about a favourite holiday destination, an interesting building, a favourite food or a special word or phrase. Speakers have talked about accomplishing a major feat, have dug deep in to an historical event and have even looked at cartoon characters. It's always interesting and you will learn something about the speaker and their chosen topic.

Small talks aside, I have experienced our local community spirit right in my neighbourhood when friends helped me take down my front fence and tackle the weeds in the backyard. I love not having a front fence since the house now feels even more welcoming and friendly with no barrier between my front door and street.

I am grateful for the generosity of my friends and neighbours and have offered to return the favour with time. What will you do today to help a neighbour, colleague, family or friend? Doing something for others makes most people feel good. For whatever reason you decide to do something good, it helps our community remain strong, connected and resilient.