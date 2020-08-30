Whanganui District Council is seeking feedback about buying two properties near the Durie Hill War Memorial Tower for use as a recreation reserve.

Public consultation opened on Wednesday, August 26.

The council is considering the purchase of 3 and 9 Blyth St as a council reserve to protect the views from the lower levels of the Durie Hill War Memorial Tower, as well as the general sense of "openness" in the Durie Hill Reserve area.

Durie Hill War Memorial Tower and the Durie Hill Elevator are iconic destinations in Whanganui for residents and visitors alike, with more than 35,000 trips made a year in the Durie Hill Elevator.

The council currently owns land in Blyth St that surrounds and services the Durie Hill Elevator upper entrance and the Durie Hill War Memorial Tower. This reserve land is next to, and opposite, 9 Blyth St. Private development of 3 and/or 9 Blyth St has the potential to affect views in the reserve area.

Council senior policy analyst Justin Walters says, "The council is consulting on three options — the purchase of both properties, the purchase of 9 Blyth St only or the status quo — no further land purchase."

All consultation information, and an online submission form, can be found at: www.whanganui.govt.nz/have-your-say

Alternatively, you can email your thoughts to: policysubmissions@whanganui.govt.nz or drop a submission form into Council Customer Services at 101 Guyton St.

Hard copies of the consultation document and submission form are available from Council Customer Services, the Davis Library and Gonville Library.

Submissions close at 5pm on Wednesday, September 30.