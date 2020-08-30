This?

Do you want to see a house built on the most visited spot in Whanganui? Or rather see a beautiful site with gardens and picnic areas?

It's the last chance to secure this piece of historical land for the future.

Step Up Durie Hill recently proposed to Whanganui District Council that council purchase No 9 Blyth St in front of the Durie Hill memorial tower with the idea of creating something we'd be proud to share with all who visit.

In return Step Up Durie Hill offered to develop the site by providing all plants and planting of the gardens, their ongoing maintenance, picnic tables and chairs — and all at no cost to the council and ratepayers.

Some councillors expressed hesitancy by citing the loss of rates.

Durie Hill just lost St Barnabas Church that paid no rates for more than 60 years. It is being replaced with three new homes all paying rates.

There is land on Durie Hill, which is apparently part of our "green space quota", yet we simply can't access it. One councillor has suggested it be sold to offset the purchase of 9 Blyth St. If feasible, we fully support that idea.

This is the third attempt by Durie Hill residents to have council purchase this piece of land. The first was 10 years ago.

Step Up Durie Hill firmly believes that anybody living in a dwelling below the tower would be in a situation of definite risk. It doesn't take a lot to imagine it toppling in a large earthquake — and the consequences of such an event.

We are asking anyone who supports our proposal, for council to purchase No 9 Blyth St, to file a submission in support to Wanganui District Council.

Submission forms are on the council website or, alternatively, send an email.