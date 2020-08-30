

We at Repertory Theatre count ourselves very lucky that the multi talented Paul Lyons agreed to play the part of The Daylight Atheist, commuting twice weekly to Whanganui from Palmerston North for rehearsals.

Paul is a retired lecturer in computer science at Massey University.

"These days I describe myself as a painter," Paul said.

He does produce some lovely watercolour landscapes.

"This is my fifth theatre production in Whanganui. I was in Carmen, La Boheme, Turpin and The Merchant of Venice."

Many will remember Paul in the pivotal role of Shylock in The Merchant of Venice at Bason Reserve earlier this year. I also remember Paul acting as an adviser on sword fighting (another area of expertise) when Peter Hall's Turpin was staged in the Opera House.

"Yes," Paul laughed. "I came along to teach the actors how to sword fight and ended up as one of the cast myself."

What does he think of The Daylight Atheist?

"He's a tormented soul, he can't deal with his demons, can't handle his emotional problems without a crutch. When the lights go down he's relieved of the terrible burden of being himself. This play is an amazing challenge and very very funny. It's beautifully written and yes it is clever," Paul said.

Do come along and see this confronting but nonetheless hilarious production at Repertory Theatre, opening Thursday, September 3 at 7.30pm with following performances on September 4, 5, 6, 10, 11 and 12. Our performance on September 6 will be our 2pm matinee.

We are looking forward to seeing you there.