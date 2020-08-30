We are certainly living in changing times when it comes to what we can and what we can't do from one week to the next.

Musicians playing contemporary music know the drill – when the chord changes, so do some of the notes we play. Such is life!

The Whanganui Musicians Club has held a club night (successfully, I would add) when we were first in level 2. It was a night featuring local talent, had a limited 'members only' audience and everyone was socially distanced.

Then we were back in level 1 and the club welcomed Geoff Culverwell and Doubleclick from Kapiti with no restrictions in place. What a great night that was, with everyone revelling in the free spirit of the music.

Now, we are back in level 2, and with the Tama K Band booked to come from Hamilton, the club has taken the decision to postpone this Friday's Club date a week to September 11.

Meanwhile, the Jazz Club has had to cancel the Manawatu Big Band who were due to play on Sunday. The club has its monthly meeting at the St Johns Club, and hope we will be back to level 1 next month so that the Ambassadors of Swing can come up from Wellington.

It's all very confusing – following the changes. What we do know is that we have to do what we can to send this Covid back into the dark place whence it has come.

Follow our government's directives, act responsibly and keep up with the conversation.

Kia ora!